Coronavirus: County has added 27 cases in last two days combined

JULY

• July 1: The White Lake Water Festival and the already-shortened Sunset Jams concert series are canceled.

• July 4: The state records 19,003 more tests, moving the total past 1 million. It is 1,018,296. There have been 1,395 deaths and 71,654 cases. Annual Fourth of July celebrations are canceled in many places, including at White Lake.

• July 7: Bladen County records its fourth death. The number of cases at the outbreak in Ivanhoe goes up to 54; it is three staff and 51 residents.

• July 9: Bladen County records its fifth death.

• July 14: Five weeks after telling schools they would use one of three plans, Gov. Roy Cooper finally gave his decision. He chose middle ground, away from the roughly business as usual Plan A and the remote learning only of Plan C. Plan B involves reduced capacities for school buildings and buses, and everyone entering a school building must have a face covering.

• July 15: Tax Day finally comes, three months after the usual April 15. Federal and North Carolina leaders made the move in the sprping.

• July 22: For the first time, a nursing home facility in Bladen County is listed with an outbreak by DHHS. Two staff members at Bladen East Health and Rehab have tested positive, but all residents were negative and all came back negative. The county also goes past the 500-mark, with 16 cases pushing the total to 509.

• July 23: Bladen County Schools says it will begin the year in remote learning only for all grades K-12.

• July 24: The number of locations with an outbreak in the county is reduced to two. Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown and a place on Sleepy Creek Drive were removed.

• July 28: Bladen County records its sixth death related to the coronavirus.

• July 29: Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order preventing utility late fees and cut-offs expires at 11:59 p.m. Earlier in the day, the State Fair was canceled.