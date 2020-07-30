ELIZABETHTOWN — Assistance to small businesses using the CARES Act funding awarded to Bladen County has moved to the application process.

Dubbed the County of Bladen Economic Development Emergency Local Small Businss Funding Program, the $50,000 program is in place for businesses that are “experiencing financial difficulties such as mandated shutdowns, employee layoffs, and operating losses as a result of ongoing efforts nationwide to contain and minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.”

Applications will be accepted first come, first served until the money slotted by county commissioners is depleted or Sept. 1, whichever comes first. A submission of application and adherence to the guidelines is not a guarantee for funding, a release says.

The businesses must be for-profit and based in the county, and must have been operating for one year. Some of the businesses not accepted in the program are real estate investment, multi-level marketing and adult entertainment. Companies with delinquent property tax are also not eligible.

The maximum grant for any business is $2,500.

The program has requirements related to needing relief to deal with the coronavirus.

To find out more, or apply, email edc@bladenco.org or finance@bladenco.org. Mailed applications can go to Bladen County EDC, Attn: COVID Funding, 218-A Aviation Parkway, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. They can also be faxed to 910-645-2293.

