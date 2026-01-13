Bladenboro’s Liz Miller (33) drives to the basket against Tar Heel’s Kaydence Monroe (23).

Elizabethtown’s Jeniyah Whittington (3) drives to the basket against Clarkton.

Bladenboro and Elizabethtown advanced Monday to the championship game of the Bladen County middle school girls’ basketball preseason tournament.

Zamani Mason scored 10 points to lead a balanced offense as Bladenboro beat Tar Heel 31-6 in the first semifinal game inside Harold L. Ford Gymnasium at Clarkton School of Discovery.

In the second game, Racquel Whittington and Jeniyah combined for 35 points as Elizabethtown defeated Clarkton 41-11.

Bladenboro and Elizabethtown are scheduled to play Thursday at 4 p.m. at Clarkton.

The boys’ semifinal games are scheduled Tuesday at Clarkton with Bladenboro playing Tar Heel at 4 p.m. followed by Clarkton playing Elizabethtown. The title game is scheduled Thursday following the girls’ game.

Eight different players scored for Bladenboro in its semifinal victory against Tar Heel. Liz Miller had seven points and Ady Carroll had five for the Bulldogs. Deanna Davis and Kaydence Monroe each scored three points for the Panthers. Bladenboro led 19-0 at halftime.

Racquel Whittington netted 21 points and Jeniyah Whittington had 14 for the Cougars, who broke an early 2-all tie by scoring 11 straight points.

BLADENBORO 31, TAR HEEL 6

Bladenboro (31) — Zamani Mason 10, Kaylee Fisher 1, Camarri Covington, Eva Dove, Bella Hester, Sa’Bria Cobb 1, Aubrey McKeithan 2, Nova Chadwick, K’Nyla Thompson 2, Caity McLaurin 3, Liz Miller 7, Ady Carroll 5, Paislee Alley.

Tar Heel (6) — Zeniyah Pemberton, Londyn Douglas, Jewel Drye, Deanna Davis 3, Alitzel Ortiz Rojas, Betsy Rojo Martinez, Allyzon Sandoval Cruz, Kaydence Monroe 3, Tahari Cromartie, Makenzie Wright, Bryanna Brady.

ELIZABETHTOWN 41, CLARKTON 10

Elizabethtown (41) — Racquel Whittington 21, Nyashia Lyles 4, Jeniyah Whittington 14, Jennifer Stanislas, Chanel High, Janna Tandano, Maddison McLaurin, Justice Brown, Oliva Burton, Britney Scarlett, Lanasia Gardner, Clarkton 2.

Clarkton (10) — Khloey Smith 2, Chyna Smith, Skyy Johnson 2, Zoey Graham 4, Isabel Gardner 2, Josi Ward, Ronnae McLean, Jamaya Jones, Cionni Smith, India Thurman, Journey Smith, Ruby Arnold, Harmonie Purdie.

MONDAY, JAN. 12

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Basketball

Bladen County preseason tournament

Girls: Bladenboro 31, Tar Heel 6

Girls: Elizabethtown 41, Clarkton 10

RECREATION

Basketball

7-9-Year-Old Girls

Bulldogs vs. Pirates

7-9-Year-Old Boys

Gators vs. Bears

Longhorns vs. Yellow Jackets

Huskies vs. Blue Devils

TUESDAY, JAN. 13

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Union at East Bladen, JV boys 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Basketball

Bladen County preseason tournament

At Clarkton School of Discovery

Boys: Bladenboro vs. Tar Heel, 4 p.m.

Boys: Clarkton vs. Elizabethtown, 5:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

East Bladen at West Bladen, JV girls 4 p.m., JV boys 5 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

RECREATION

Basketball

Future Stars at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Group A, 5:30 p.m.

Group B, 6:30 p.m.

To report sports news, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].