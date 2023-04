ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants and meat markets.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Petrena’s Jamaican Grill, 98.5 percent, Tar Heel, on July 17.

• Benson’s Grill, 98 percent, Bladenboro, on July 9.

• The Corner Cafe, 97.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 27.

• Jeffrey’s Bistro, 97.5 percent, Dublin, on July 30.

• White Lake Marina, 96.5 percent, White Lake, on July 7.

• Cypress Creek Grill, 96.5 percent, Garland, on July 15.

• Dona Mary, 96 percent, Garland, on July 10.

• Cain’s Grill, 95.5 percent, White Oak, on July 15.

• Taco Bell, 95.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 21.

• Minuteman Food Mart, 95 percent, White Lake, on July 7.

• Tokyo Bistro, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 8.

• Burger Shack, 95 percent, Clarkton, on July 9.

• B&C Catering, 95 percent, Tar Heel, on July 10.

• Dove’s BBQ, 95 percent, Bladenboro, on July 16.

• Minuteman Food Mart, 95 percent, Clarkton, on July 24.

• Pizza Connection, 94.5 percent, White Lake, on July 7.

• Giorgio’s Pizza, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 1.

• Champs, 94 percent, Bladenboro, on July 24.

• Hardee’s, 93.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 20.

• McDonald’s, 93.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 28.

• El Patron Grill, 93.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 31.

• Christopher’s Steakhouse, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 22.

• Minuteman Food Mart, 93 percent, Tar Heel, on July 29.

• Diamond Dave’s, 92.5 percent, Bladenboro, on July 6.

• Fresh Foods Deli, 92.5 percent, Bladenboro, on July 14.

• China Town, 92 percent, Bladenboro, on July 14.

• Pizza Palace, 91.5 percent, Bladenboro, on July 21.

• Tienda Antojitos Lupita II, 90 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 21.

• Red’s Deli, 88.5 percent, White Lake, on July 8.

• 41 Grill, 78 percent, Bladenboro, on July 2.

The following are those grades for meat markets:

• Inman’s IGA, 96 percent, Dublin, on July 30.

• Tienda Mexicana Leon, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 27.