ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Board of Elections met Tuesday evening with no Republicans present.

The meeting was delayed 10 minutes while awaiting the arrival of Deborah Belle to establish a quorum. In an 18-minute session, the board was updated on absentee by mail voting, early voting and other matters by Director Chris Williams.

The three members present took no official actions.

The board would have potentially voted on the list of poll workers. Patsy Sheppard, a Democrat, recommended her colleagues wait until Republican board members Emery White and Michael Aycock were present; Belle and Chairwoman Louella Thompson were in agreement.

The meeting was also not attended by either county party chairman, the Rev. Larry Hayes for Democrats and Wayne Schaeffer for Republicans. An opportunity was given by Thompson before gaveling to order for anyone to recite the Pledge of Allegiance if they wished; attendance was zero outside of media, county staff and board spouses and there were no takers.

Williams, in his report, said 855 absentee ballots went out in the mail on Friday. In addition, six ballots were attempted to be sent overseas but two destined for Germany via email were returned undeliverable. He said staff is following up to get the ballots to the intended voters.

