CHAPEL HILL — NCHSAA officials on Tuesday released information about state playoffs and updated its sport specific guidelines for workouts.

For the latter, the only change was to increase the total people allowed at indoor venues to 25 and outdoor to 50 — each number in line with last week’s statewide change by the governor.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors last week approved a modified sports regulations and updated the year’s calendar.

All postseason team sport brackets will be 32 teams. Schools have to fully participate in league play as determined by the league.

In football, classifications will be subdivided into two 16-team brackets.

The number of automatic berths per league will depend on the number of teams. From one to six teams, there is one berth; seven or eight, there are two; and nine or more, there are three. Split conferences are based on their half of the split.

For the at-large berths, also known as wild cards, conference winning percentage will be used. Brackets will be predetermined rather than seeded in an effort to minimize travel.

The notable changes to the sports were an increase from 10 to 14 meets for cross country, track and swimming. Also, the cheerleading invitational changed from May 1 to May 22.

For now, Bladen County Schools prohibits athletes from coming together in team gatherings to work out or condition. The NCHSAA, since June 15, has permitted such workouts with a number of stringent rules — no sharing of equipment being primary among them.

The county school district is also not going to allow students in grades 9-12 onto campus for classes before Oct. 23.

The NCHSAA at first pushed back the traditional Aug. 1 official start date for fall practices to Sept. 1; then released a full calendar sans playoffs on Aug. 12. Its second phase of guidelines became effective Aug. 3, and were amended Aug. 26.

Here are the sport specific calendars for those played by East Bladen and West Bladen high schools. The first date listed is for practices, the second date for first contest, and the last date is end of the regular season. Playoffs are so noted.

• Volleyball: Nov. 4, Nov. 16, Jan. 8; can play 14 matches. Playoff brackets announced Jan. 9, first round Jan. 12, second round Jan. 14, third round Jan. 16, regional final Jan. 19, state final Jan. 19.

• Cross country: Nov. 4, Nov. 16, Jan. 8; can run 10 meets. This is boys and girls seasons. Postseason reporting deadline is Jan. 8, regionals are Jan. 16, and state championship Jan. 23.

• Basketball: Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 19; can play 14 games. This is boys and girls seasons. Playoff brackets announced Feb. 20, first round Feb. 23, second round Feb. 25, third round Feb. 27, regional final March 2, state final March 6.

• Boys soccer: Jan. 11, Jan. 25, March 12; can play 14 matches. Playoff brackets announced March 13, first round March 16, second round March 18, third round March 20, regional final March 23, state final March 27.

• Football: Feb. 8, Feb. 26, April 9; can play seven games. Playoff brackets announced April 10, first round April 16, second round April 23, regional final April 30, state final May 8.

• Golf: March 1, March 15, April 30; can play 14 matches. Postseason reporting deadline is April 30, regionals are May 3 or 4, and state finals May 10-11.

• Softball: March 1, March 15, April 30; can play 14 games. Playoff brackets announced May 1, first round May 3, second round May 5, third round May 7, regional final May 11, state final May 14-15.

• Girls soccer: March 1, March 15, April 30; can play 14 matches. Playoff brackets announced May 1, first round May 3, second round May 5, third round May 7, regional final May 11, state final May 15.

• Boys tennis: March 1, March 15, April 30; can play 14 matches. Postseason reporting deadline is April 30, regionals are May 7-8, and state finals are May 14-15.

• Girls tennis: April 12, April 26, June 11; can play 14 matches. Postseason reporting deadline is June 11, regionals are June 18-19, and state finals are June 25-26.

• Baseball: April 12, April 26, June 11; can play 14 games. Playoff brackets announced June 12, first round June 15, second round June 17, third round June 19, regional final June 22, state finals June 25-26.

• Cheerleading: An invitational is scheduled May 22. There are no other specifics for the sport on the calendar.

