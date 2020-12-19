ELIZABETHTOWN — A link to the meeting of the Bladen County commissioners has been released.

The board meets Monday night at 6:30 in the Superior Courtroom of the Bladen County Courthouse. Some commissioners, according to their statements during the last meeting, are expected to attend remotely.

The public is welcome to attend in person with limited seating because of COVID-19, or by calling 571-317-3122 and using the access code 377-006-581.

There is a public hearing for an application in the community transportation program. A release says, “Public comments will be accepted for the 24-hour period following the close of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting by emailing publiccomments@bladenco.org. You may also participate in the Public Hearing by calling 1-571-317-3122, Access Code 377-006-581. If you would like to address the Board, please identify yourself when calling in prior to the beginning of the meeting.”