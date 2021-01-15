DUBLIN — Bladen Community College had entered an agreement with a national university that conducts all learning through the internet.

WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of Western Governors University, will give credit for Bladen Community College students’ coursework here; provide a 5 percent discount on tuition to graduates, staff and faculty; and allow graduates, staff and faculty to apply for specially designated Community College Partner Scholarships valued at $2,000.

Tuition is about $3,250 for six-month terms in most undergraduate programs, a release says, and students are permitted to take as many courses as they and their mentors feel comfortable. Students are permitted to log in and study as their schedules permit with WGU’s asynchronous courses.

“We are so excited about this partnership, which gives our students a chance to seamlessly transfer and to have an economical opportunity to finish their degrees,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, who begins her third year as president of Bladen Community College on Feb. 1.

Dr. Kimberly Estep, vice president of the southeast region for WGU, said, “BCC’s motto is ‘Student Centered-Future Focused,’ which absolutely matches WGU’s values.”

WGU North Carolina launched in October 2017 and counts more than 4,000 North Carolinians as students, and nearly 4,500 alumni living in the state. It offers 60-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in fields such as business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and a number of health professions to include nursing.

Bladen Community College was chartered in 1967 and opened for classes in January 1968. It offers 14 curriculum programs, and has occupational and vocational courses in a variety of continuing education offerings.

