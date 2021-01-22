Martin excited, looking forward to being White Lake’s town administrator

“I know the people here are very similar to what I come from in Columbus County. They value faith, they value friendship, they value home.” Sean Martin

WHITE LAKE — Sean Martin is excited for the opportunity to be the first town administrator here.

The 32-year-old Columbus County native, the economic development planner in Whiteville, was chosen by White Lake commissioners and approved unanimously Thursday in a special called meeting. The board for the residential resort community of about 800 year-round residents met for just under 30 minutes in closed session prior to the announcement.

“The opportunity in White Lake is most impressive,” he said. “I think the opportunity lured me, and then getting to know the board better, getting to know the things going on, knowing the staff — the fit became evident it would be good for me and my wife. She’s a kindergarten teacher, and we have a lot to offer.

“We’re looking forward to getting involved in Bladen County. We feel strongly about being involved.”

Mayor Goldston Womble and board members Tom Riel, Tim Blount, Tim Clifton, Paul Evans, Dean Hilton and Mike Suggs flashed smiles of appreciation in welcoming Martin and his wife Kazie.

Martin said he’ll be listening to a number of people representing the past, present and future, those sharing knowledge of where the town has been and those who want to share in the vision going forward. The range of voices will be in White Lake, and also regionally and on the state level.

The approach is merited in part because the lake itself is owned by the state of North Carolina, and is the hub for which $275 million in Bladen County tax base is attached. White Lake also regularly works in conjunction with the Lumber River Council of Governments; in fact, Womble said David Richardson from the COG was instrumental in helping the board in the search process’ second advertising of the position.

“We’ve had some difficult issues the last few years,” Womble said. “The situation with the lake, we’re now involved in a major utilities project — we need someone who can devote their energy to that on a daily basis.”

He praised the work of Brenda Clark, the administrative services director who with Womble as mayor has worn a number of required hats to get things done for years. The mayor has held his seat since first winning election in November 1985 — he’ll have been mayor for more than half his life when his term expires in 2023 — and a year ago broached the subject of a succession plan for the town when he and Clark no longer hold their positions.

Informal talks before that time gained urgency last year, despite the growing coronavirus pandemic. One round of advertising and interviews didn’t yield a suitable candidate, but a second did.

“We’re excited about your coming here,” Womble told Martin and his wife during the meeting’s second open segment.

There are high hopes for what he can accomplish.

“I want us to be progressive going forward,” Womble said afterward. “We expect to be working closely with the town of Elizabethtown, and the chamber of commerce, having a vision on how we can continue to develop our area.

“We want to be a place people want to come.”

Martin signed a three-year employment agreement that begins with an annual salary of $75,000. A raise to $78,750 is in place after six months of satisfactory employment, and annual raises are to be considered, the pact reads. The town will fiscally support Martin in educational opportunities that benefit the town and him, and his involvement in civic clubs and organizations. He reports directly to the elected seven-member Board of Commissioners.

His last day in Whiteville is not set, though that city was already aware of the potential hire. Womble said all parties were in agreement for Martin to finish tying loose ends before exiting, and he should start on or before Feb. 22.

Martin, a native of Whiteville, met his wife while both were in college at Appalachian State. She was born and raised in Lexington. He did his undergraduate work in town, city and county management, with a minor in urban and regional planning. His internship with Columbus County was under the tutelage of Bill Clark.

He becomes a two-time veteran of newly created positions, having stepped into the Whiteville position right after Hurricane Florence in 2018. Among his primary duties – though he multi-tasked often – were business recruitment and retention, and the promotion of growth from within.

“Visiting White Lake quite often as a kid, and coming back as an adult, everybody loves coming to White Lake,” Martin said. “To get the opportunity for this position, a chance to improve the quality of life here, was just an opportunity I could not pass up.”

He’s aware of the lake’s health, and has been briefed on the passions that come with many opinions about it. He’s also abreast of the multi-million dollar infrastructure project ongoing, as well as the quest to improve amenities such as but not limited to the building of the multi-use path.

“It’s exciting. It’s very exciting,” Martin said. “If I didn’t think it was exciting, I would not be here tonight. I know the people here are very similar to what I come from in Columbus County. They value faith, they value friendship, they value home.”

He’s genuinely pleased to have found a new one.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.