BLADENBORO — Boost the ’Boro will be making two scholarship awards in May, and the awards will be presented at the June meeting, a release said.

Terry Nance, the president of the organization, said two $500 scholarships will be presented to high school seniors from the 28320 ZIP code and have a 2.5 or higher GPA, or one $500 scholarship to a graduating high school senior and one $500 scholarship to an adult, nontraditional college student.

Applications are available in the West Bladen High School academic counselor’s office, Bladen Early College High School academic counselor’s offices, and at Boosttheboro.org. Deadline to apply is April 30.

The selection committee includes four people, three of whom are educators in the county and the other a business professional in the community. Sunday Allen is chairwoman of the scholarship committee.

“I feel certain these selections will be carefully reviewed and the awards will be determined fairly and with a high degree of professionalism,” Allen said in the release.

In the release Nance said, “We know there are many adults who may have an interest in attending college for the first time or who may be returning so they can gain new skills and perhaps enable them to get a better job. We have a great need for both skilled level workers and entrepreneurs in Bladen County and hope this award might be helpful or encourage an individual to follow a dream they may have.”

