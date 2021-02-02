Seven arrests, 21 warrants served by lawmen on saturation patrols

ELIZABETHTOWN — Seven arrests were made and 21 warrants served during saturation patrols on Friday in Bladen and Columbus counties, a release says.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said the joint effort was part of the recently-created Tri-County Task Force, a collaboration of resources between sheriff’s offices in Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties. The communities with complaints for narcotics, traffic violations and thefts were targeted.

In addition to the arrests and warrants served, lawmen gave 32 verbal warnings, and 27 traffic and misdemeanor narcotics citations. Two firearms were seized, along with methamphetamine and cocaine.

The release said arrests included Brandon Brisson of Dublin; Henry Norton of Clarkton; Jordan Hester of Lumberton; Kristina McGrath of Leland; Jamie Marlow of Southport; and Maci Carter and Jamie Pridgen on charges in Columbus County.

Brisson, Hester and McGrath are facing drug charges. Bail was set at $351,000 for Brisson. Bail was set at $1,000 for Norton, who is facing a driving charge and failure to appear.