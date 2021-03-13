State guidelines for who can receive the vaccine for the coronavirus changed on Thursday following an announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper in Raleigh.

Starting Wednesday, a release says “people in Group 4 who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness and people who live in certain congregate settings will be eligible for vaccination. The rest of Group 4, which includes other essential workers will become eligible April 7.”

Here’s what that means in Bladen County and at select nearby medical facilities:

• Bladen County Health Department: Call 910-872-6291 to check availability for appointments. This COVID-19 hotline is the only way to secure an appointment.

The Health Department will begin taking Group 4 people with a medical condition, as prescribed by the governor’s order, on Wednesday. Those with appointments should bring health insurance card; be on time but no more than 15 minutes early; wear a short-sleeved shirt for easier accessibility; for second dose people, bring the COVID-19 vaccination card.

There’s no cost to anyone to get a vaccination.

• Bladen County Hospital.

At 501 S. Poplar St. in Elizabethtown, this clinic offers the Moderna vaccine. First doses by appointment only on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Second doses may walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no clinic on Monday or Friday; all second doses must be done Tuesday through Thursday.

• Cape Fear Valley Health.

Other CFV sites include Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center Auditorium, 1638 Owen Drive in Fayetteville. This clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine. This clinic is offering second doses to those who have already received their first dose at Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center. Second doses may walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, Center Pharmacy is at 101 Robeson St., Suite 107 in Fayetteville. This clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine. First doses by appointment only on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, Health Pavilion North ExpressCare is at 6387 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville. This clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine. First doses by appointment only on Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses may walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This clinic will be closed on Friday to accommodate a special vaccine clinic at E.E. Smith High School.

Also, Hoke Hospital is at 210 Medical Pavilion Drive in Raeford. This clinic offers the Moderna vaccine. Beginning Tuesday, this clinic will only be offering second doses to those who have already received their first dose at Hoke Hospital. First-dose appointments in Hoke County may be made at the Hoke Pharmacy location. Second doses may walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon.

Also, Hoke Pharmacy is at 300 Medical Pavilion Drive, Suite 100 in Raeford. This clinic offers the Moderna vaccine. First doses by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. there is an E.E. Smith Vaccination Clinic at 1800 Seabrook Road in Fayetteville. This clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine. This special walk-in clinic is being offered for second doses only to those who received their first dose at the E.E. Smith event on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

• UNC Health Southeastern.

Scheduling appointments for as soon as Wednesday can be done Monday at srmc.org. This is for first-dose COVID-19 vaccination. Those in previous phases can continue to schedule as well.

Walk-ins, while supply lasts, are OK.

Dates, times and sites include Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday each day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 2901 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. Also Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., at 812 Candy Park Road, Suite 5103 in Pembroke.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.