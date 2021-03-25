Coronavirus: County logs five cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County logged five coronavirus cases on Friday, the delayed state Department of Health and Human Services report said.

The county Health Department, at time of publishing, was yet to release statistics.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has had 41 deaths, 3,085 cases and — through Wednesday — 2,977 recoveries.

Vaccination series are complete for 14.7 percent of the county and 13.6 percent of the state, DHHS says. In the county, there are 4,823 people fully vaccinated, and 7,476 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 1,431,362 people fully vaccinated and 2,269,217 partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,039 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 744 in Bladenboro; 411 in Clarkton; 338 in East Arcadia; 163 in White Oak; 158 in Tar Heel; 84 in Council; and 61 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five in East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 11,987 deaths, up 93 from Wednesday’s noon report. The number is inflated because Wake County reported 68 deaths that happened between June 1 and March 8.

• 903,374 cases, up 2,112.

• 945 hospitalized, down 36.

• 11,134,163 tests, up 46,415.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 22 of 41 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 13 percent and 25-49 has 3 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 824 deaths and 59,493 cases. Cumberland has 290 deaths and 25,489 cases; Robeson has 221 deaths and 15,627 cases; Columbus has 148 deaths and 6,096 cases; Sampson has 97 deaths and 7,308 cases; and Pender has 68 deaths and 4,973 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,320 deaths and 69,894 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 177 nursing homes, 114 residential care facilities, 65 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, eight in Robeson, five in Pender, three each in Sampson and Columbus, and two in Bladen.

Robeson has four clusters, and Cumberland and Columbus have one each.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators are down to 57 days supply. All other categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.1 percent of the deaths (4,565) and 46.2 percent of the cases (416,711).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 904 deaths and 101,328 positive cases, Gaston County has 399 deaths and 24,611 cases, Rowan County has 294 deaths and 15,514 cases, Cabarrus County has 240 deaths and 19,444 cases, and Union County has 206 deaths and 22,062 cases — a total of 2,043 deaths and 182,959 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 657 deaths and 79,294 cases, Durham County has 212 deaths and 22,830 cases, Johnston County has 203 deaths and 19,130 cases, and Orange County has 99 deaths and 7,987 cases — a total of 1,171 deaths and 129,241 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 601 deaths and 42,188 cases, Forsyth County has 359 deaths and 33,100 cases, Randolph County has 213 deaths and 14,069 cases, and Davidson County has 178 deaths and 15,154 cases — a total of 1,351 deaths and 104,511 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 30 million confirmed cases and 546,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 12.2 million.

There have been more than 125.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 2.7 million deaths.

