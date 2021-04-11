Spare Change headlines band lineup for White Lake Water Festival

WHITE LAKE — Spare Change, a diverse playlist band from La Grange, will headline the 42nd annual White Lake Water Festival.

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce made the announcement in an email newsletter.

The group will play from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday night of the May 21-22 event. Southern Touch will open from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Friday night music from 6 to 9 p.m. will be provided by the BlackWater Rhythm & Blues Band.

All of the bands will play in an open area adjacent to the renovated Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach.

Spare Change is a regular on the weekends and Thursday evening circuits throughout southeastern North Carolina. The band plays beach, rock, classic rock, country, funk, rap, and Top 40 songs, according to its website. Prior to COVID-19, the band was booking better than 150 shows a year.

Southern Touch is also from Lenoir County, based in Kinston. Its Facebook page touts pure, American, country music.

BlackWater, based in Clarkton, plays Top 40, blues, funk and country, according to its website.

The Water Festival, not held in 2020 in part because of restrictions, includes the fifth annual Elizabethtown Rotary International Cup on Friday morning, and a classic car cruise-in on Friday evening. Saturday’s schedule lists a classic car show at the Lake Church in the morning prior to and during the 10 a.m. parade; throughout the day, there will be vendors, wrestlers and Joy the Clown.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.