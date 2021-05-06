ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, lodging facilities, school buildings, and residential care facilities
The following are those grades for restaurants:
• Pizza Palace & Coney Island, 94.5 percent, Bladenboro, on April 20.
The following are those grades for lodging facilities:
• Cottages at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 100 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 14.
• Silver Sands, 97.5 percent, White Lake, on April 26.
• Knight’s Inn, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 9.
• Carolyn’s Court, 94.5 percent, White Lake, on April 26.
• Langston’s Motel & Cottages, 94 percent, White Lake, on April 30.
The following are those grades for school buildings:
• Elizabethtown Christian Academy, 99 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 20.
• Community Christian Academy, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 15.
• Emereau: Bladen Charter, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 23.
• Bladen Lakes Primary, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 13.
• Bladenboro Primary, 97 percent, Bladenboro, on April 19.
• Dublin Primary, 96.5 percent, Dublin, on April 12.
• Elizabethtown Primary, 96.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 28.
• Bladenboro Middle, 95 percent, Bladenboro, on April 22.
• Tar Heel Middle, 94 percent, Tar Heel, on April 12.
• Clarkton School of Discovery, 94 percent, Clarkton, on April 15.
• East Bladen High, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 14.
• Elizabethtown Middle, 90.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 28.
The following are those grades for residential care facilities:
• A&C Family Care, approved, Bladenboro, on April 21.
• A&C Family Care, provisional, Bladenboro, on April 6.