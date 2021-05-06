ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, lodging facilities, school buildings, and residential care facilities

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Pizza Palace & Coney Island, 94.5 percent, Bladenboro, on April 20.

The following are those grades for lodging facilities:

• Cottages at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 100 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 14.

• Silver Sands, 97.5 percent, White Lake, on April 26.

• Knight’s Inn, 96 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 9.

• Carolyn’s Court, 94.5 percent, White Lake, on April 26.

• Langston’s Motel & Cottages, 94 percent, White Lake, on April 30.

The following are those grades for school buildings:

• Elizabethtown Christian Academy, 99 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 20.

• Community Christian Academy, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 15.

• Emereau: Bladen Charter, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 23.

• Bladen Lakes Primary, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 13.

• Bladenboro Primary, 97 percent, Bladenboro, on April 19.

• Dublin Primary, 96.5 percent, Dublin, on April 12.

• Elizabethtown Primary, 96.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 28.

• Bladenboro Middle, 95 percent, Bladenboro, on April 22.

• Tar Heel Middle, 94 percent, Tar Heel, on April 12.

• Clarkton School of Discovery, 94 percent, Clarkton, on April 15.

• East Bladen High, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 14.

• Elizabethtown Middle, 90.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on April 28.

The following are those grades for residential care facilities:

• A&C Family Care, approved, Bladenboro, on April 21.

• A&C Family Care, provisional, Bladenboro, on April 6.