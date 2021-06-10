Hospital assessment needs community input

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital is asking residents to respond to an every-three-years survey.

The Community Health Needs Assessment, a release says, “can impact funding, spending, and other wide-reaching decisions about healthcare, infrastructure, grants, programming, and more in Bladen County. These anonymous surveys tell decision-makers what the people who live in their communities want and need, as well as report how communities are doing in a variety of ways that relate to health and wellbeing.”

Go to bit.ly/32q6I9h (Spanish, bit.ly/2QDSq1W) to participate through the internet. Hard copies are available at the Bladen County Health Department and all branches of the Bladen County Public Library.