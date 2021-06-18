White Lake Fire Department awarded grant

WHITE LAKE — A grant of $26,160 has been awarded to the White Lake Fire Department, a release from the state insurance commissioner says.

The money comes through the 2021 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from the State of North Carolina. It will allow Chief Dale Brennan to purchse needed equipment by using matching funds. The purchase does require approval by the Department of Insurance Office of the state fire marshal.

In a release, insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said, “Fire and rescue organizations protect our communities large and small across North Carolina, but sometimes their budgets don’t grow with their responsibilities. Our emergency service personnel should be supported with the best equipment and supplies needed to do their jobs correctly and safely.

“I know the White Lake Fire Department, Inc., will use this money to serve their community even better.”

Since the program began, the White Lake department has received $245,061.77 in the last 33 years. The fund was created in 1988 to help volunteer units raise money.

