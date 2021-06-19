CHAPEL HILL — East Bladen’s two doubles entries to the girls high school tennis 2-A Mideast Regional were defeated in the opening round on Friday at Cedar Falls Park.

Seniors Lily Lin and Alyssa Futrell were defeated 6-1, 6-0 by the team of Danni Lester and Lauren Tuttle from McMichael, which is north of Greensboro in Mayodan. Senior Carlie West-junior Heather Hardin fell 6-0, 6-0 to the team of Taylor Comer and Kara Comer from Wheatmore, which is in Trinity near High Point.

West Bladen senior Marley Fletcher won her first round matchup against Bartlett Yancey’s Zoey Riddle 6-0, 6-2. She lost 7-5, 6-3 in the second round to Emily Roach of Randleman.

The Lady Knights’ sophomores Kaden Thurman and Lainey Autry, the Three Rivers Conference champion and regional No. 2 seed, were defeated in the first round by Durham School of the Arts’ Atty Bestwick-Taylor Bond 6-1, 6-2.