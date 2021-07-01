Lumberton hospital CEO will retire

LUMBERTON — Joann Anderson, who has led the hospital here through multiple hurricanes and a recent management services transition, has announced her retirement effective Dec. 31.

Anderson, president and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern, plans to continue her duties until the transition is complete. A release says the UNC Health Southeastern Board of Trustees will collaborate with UNC Health to determine a successor.

Formerly known as Southeastern Regional Medical Center, the hospital welcomed Anderson in May 2007. It was without power a week during the flooding of Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 but remained open and helping patients. The new name and managament change to UNC Health started Jan. 1.

In the release, she said, “It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve UNC Health Southeastern and this community. I hope that, in a small way, I am leaving both in a better position than when I arrived. I was fortunate to become the fourth president and CEO, serving behind my predecessors who ensured a great health-care system existed. My job was to build on what they started.”

UNC Health Southeastern has 30 primary and specialty care clinics in a four-county area, a freestanding ambulatory surgery center and clinic facility, and the Southeastern Health Mall, offering outpatient services.

