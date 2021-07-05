Convicted of rape in 2013, lawmen say now he’s not only shot two dogs but used a gun on a 14-year-old

ELIZABETHTOWN — Antwan Jamell Pearson has been arrested and faces charges related to kidnapping, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says.

Pearson, 32, of Mercer Mill Road in Elizabethtown, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He’s also facing charges of breaking and entering, and larceny. Lawmen say he took a .45 caliber pistol from a residence on Center Road, and at gunpoint made a 14-year-old move from one room to another.

Pearson was charged the previous week in a home break-in on Twisted Hickory Road; two dogs were shot during that incident.

According to a release, Pearson was convicted of second-degree rape in 2013, was released from prison on parole on June 29, 2020, and has since had that parole revoked.

Bail was set at $250,000.