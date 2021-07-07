PEMBROKE — Thirty-eight students from Bladen County have been named to academic honor lists at UNC Pembroke, a release says.

The Chancellor’s List is for students with a 3.7 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, taking at least 12 semester hours. The Honors List is for students with a 3.2 GPA.

On the Chancellor’s List are:

• From Bladenboro: Colby Brisson, Abigail Young, Marley Lane, Scott Bowen, Nicolas Bauer.

• From Clarkton: Logan Butler.

• From Dublin: Alyssa Bell.

• From Elizabethtown: Tyler Britt, Faith Johnson.

• From Harrells: Mariah Merritt.

• From St. Pauls: Madison Long.

• From Tar Heel: Jasaiah Roberts.

On the Honors List are:

• From Bladenboro: Connor Brisson, Madison Cain, Fernando Carranza Toledo, Payton Chavis, Christopher Hunt, Alana King, Dalton Pait, Marie Priest, Fabiola Taylor, Brandon Walden.

• From Clarkton: Tyree Burney, Alexander Coates, Brandon Tatum.

• From Elizabethtown: Emily Barnes, Sophie Campbell, Elizabeth Granter, Cortavias Hatcher, Tyler Hester, Jatyra Moore-Peterson, Madeline West.

• From Fayetteville: Glorimar Cruz-Pagan.

• From Harrells: Gemmaury Edison.

• From Tar Heel: Arianna Allen, Nigeria Price, Erica Tanner, Alana Tatum.