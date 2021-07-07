ELIZABETHTOWN — Members of the Elizabethtown Boy Scout Troop 600 recently conducted a flag retirement ceremony.

The troop retired more than 100 United States flags with honor. Parents and others came to the ceremony.

“This was one of the best things I have been involved with while being a Scout leader with Pack 600,” Andy Runion wrote in an email.

Anyone with need to retire flags can contact the troop to make arrangements. The Scouts meet each Tuesday at 7 p.m. and welcome new members.

The group will attend its annual summer camp at Camp Bowers in White Oak next week.

For information, reach out to Runion at 910-305-1404, or Mark Gillespie at 910-876-7394, or Chris Clark at 910-872-3533.