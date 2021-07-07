FAYETTEVILLE — Bladen County Hospital’s parent company has announced three staff members in new positions.

Cape Fear Valley Health says the changes are being made “in order to better support this tremendous growth,” a release says.

Dr. Michael Zappa will be the chief clinical officer. He will be “the corporate leader for the Hospitalist and Emergency Medicine program, as well as provide physician leadership and oversight to the Transfer Center and Respiratory Therapy,” the release says.

Dr. Chris Tart will be the president of Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville. While accepting this role, he will continue to direct the Pharmacy and Cancer Center.

Kevin Jackson will lead the Radiology and Laboratory services in addition to continuing to be vice president of Operational Excellence.

In a statement, Daniel Weatherly — the chief operating officer of Cape Fear Valley Health — said, “We’re excited to make these changes and look forward to these members of our team working together in their new roles to continue to provide exceptional healthcare to Cape Fear Valley Health patients.”

