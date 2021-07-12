ELIZABETHTOWN — With a week to go, municipal election filing in Bladen County is very weak.

The county has 21 spots to fill among the seven municipalities. Through Friday, only seven of those 21 seats had attracted a total of eight candidates.

Newly filed between Tuesday and Friday of last week were two Bladenboro commissioner candidates: Gregory Sykes and Blake Proctor. Sykes is an incumbent, and Proctor a former administrative employee.

The filing period remains open through noon on Friday. Election Day is Nov. 2. Absentee voting, which is inclusive of the method known as one-stop voting, commences before that.

According to an election roster provided by the county board, the following are occupants of the seats up for election this fall:

• Bladenboro: Mayor, Rufus Duckworth; commissioners, Lisa Levy, Jeff Atkinson, Greg Sykes.

• Clarkton: Commissioners, Jerome Myers, Stephen Hester.

• Dublin: Mayor, Darryl Dowless; commissioner, Jeffrey Smith.

• East Arcadia: Commissioners, Lillian Graham, Pamela Graham.

• Elizabethtown: Town Council, Paula Greene, Rufus Lloyd, Herman Lewis. There is a special election for the two years left on the unexpired term of the late Dickie Glenn; his son, Rich Glenn Jr., is serving by appointment of the town board.

• Tar Heel: Mayor, Sam Allen; commissioners, Michael Underwood, Angie Hall, Derek Druzak.

• White Lake: Commissioners, Mike Suggs, Tim Blount, Paul Evans.

White Lake voters will consider its town board’s resolution to vote for or against a measure “to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters, and convention centers.” The action is commonly referred to as liquor by the drink.

