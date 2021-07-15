Building for others: Dublin Boy Scout brings a neighborhood box library to town

“I didn’t want anyone to have to drive all the way to Elizabethtown just to get a book.” Tucker Bordeaux

DUBLIN — There’s a new library in town.

Boy Scout Tucker Bordeaux built a neighborhood box library in front of the Dublin Town Hall for the neighborhood to enjoy. The idea is that the library box, built almost like a bird house but bigger, has an array of books inside. In order to get a book a resident must leave a book.

The Scout is a bit of a reader himself and he wants to spread that gift to others.

The library box wasn’t Bordeaux’s first idea. He had to do a little research first. He said it took him a while but with a push from his mother, he was able to find the right project.

“I didn’t want anyone to have to drive all the way to Elizabethtown just to get a book,” Bordeaux said of the reasoning behind his project.

Bordeaux, 13, likes adventure books.

“I think it’s really good for kids at a young age to start reading,” the eighth-grader said.

He made the library box by himself, he says, with some help from his father with the blueprints. It took him three months from the beginning to the end of the project. His favorite part about about being in Boy Scouts is getting together with the other boys and having the opportunity to meet people from different careers.

The funds for the project were mainly donations, as is the glass donated by his aunt, Brenda Caulder-Montya. The neighborhood box is made from wood from Bladenboro Builders and Lowe’s. It has a weather-proof spray; Bordeaux built it where the roof would be long enough to safely cover the books from the weather.

A Scout master from Troop 622, Tony Parell, stated that the project was an awesome idea. He has even put some books in himself.

Bordeaux is now at a Star ranking thanks to his project. He will be spending the summer traveling so he won’t be able to work on the next ranking for a while but he will as soon as he gets his chance. The Boy Scout eventually wants to receive his Eagle rank in a few years.

“It’s just a really great title,” Bordeaux said. “It shows that I’ve worked hard to get where I am.”