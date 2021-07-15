BLADENBORO — Tinyauh Rhoda and Shy’ron Adams are the top athletes at West Bladen High School.

The awards were announced by the school district. Each was named the Athlete of the Year. Rhoda played basketball and soccer, and ran cross country and track. Adams played football, basketball and ran track.

The coronavirus year was delayed in starting, late in finishing, and included shortened schedules. Among the usual annual awards recognized by the school not given this year were the Comeback Award, the Cody Hammond Award, and the Knight in Shining Armor Award.

Wendy’s Heisman awards were also not recognized.

The sport by sport awards included:

• Football: Gary Parker, MVP; Shy’ron Adams, Offensive Player of the Year; Tyler Ward, Defensive Player of the Year; Andrew Pait, Knight Award.

• Girls tennis: Kaden Thurman, Co-MVP; Lainey Autry, Co-MVP; Yahaira Santana Dominguez, Most Improved.

• Girls cross country: Lainey Autry, Runner of the Year; Olivia Allen, Knight Award.

• Boys cross country: Keegan Haroldson, Runner of the Year; Jacob Bryan, Knight Award.

• Volleyball: Sidnee Walters, Best All-Around; Shelby Bryant, Coach’s Award; Ashlyn Cox, Knight Award.

• Boys soccer: Albert Reyes, MVP; Christian Sandoval-Rojas, Coach’s Award; Jordan Underwood, Offensive Player of the Year.

• Cheerleading: Madison Bullard, Most Spirit; Hannah Hester, Best Jumps; Tara Rogers, Best All-Around.

• Girls basketball: Rylee Chadwick, MVP; Lainey Autry, Knight Award; Makayla Wright, Coach’s Award.

• Boys basketball: Shy’ron Adams, MVP; Joshua Lewis, Knight Award.

• Girls soccer: Lainey Autry, Offensive MVP; Ocean Woody, Coach’s Award; Tinyauh Rhoda, Knight Award.

• Baseball: Bryley Williams, MVP; Hunter Smith, Knight Award; Alex Brisson, Coach’s Award.

• Boys track: Shy’ron Adams, MVP; Josiah Brown, Knight Award; Donovan Stone, Knight Award.

• Girls track: Tinyauh Rhoda, Co-MVP; Jessalynn Vendricks, Co-MVP; Emily Pait, Knight Award.

• Golf: Isaac Mendoza, Low Score; Chase Gordon, Most Improved.

• Softball: Rylee Chadwick, MVP; Abigail Madden, Offensive Award; Mackenzie Singletary, Lady Knight Award.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.