Sunset Jams returns Friday night with Rivermist at the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach

ELIZABETHTOWN — Seven hundred, 15 days later, it’s time to put on the dancing shoes.

Sunset Jams, the now combined concert series formerly known as Summer Sounds in Elizabethtown and Sunset Jams in White Lake, returns on Friday night with Rivermist. The band is billed as classic rock, rhythm and blues, and a variety party band based out of Fayetteville and performing together since 2014.

The show will be staged in the parking lot of the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach, 1608 White Lake Drive. The first downbeat is slated for 7 p.m. Cape Fear Valley Health is the presenting sponsor.

Sunset Jams in its new formation was expected to take place a year ago. But COVID-19, as it did with so many gatherings, changed those plans. The Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce in February 2020 announced it would combine the two offerings that had produced concerts in both communities between spring and late summer before Labor Day into a singular series that lasted from spring to fall culminating with the Pork & Beats Festival.

Since then, the plan has been amended and Friday serves as the kickoff — or, continuation of sorts. The last planned concert had been Aug. 22, 2019.

The second concert in the series will be Sept. 3 when Legacy Motown Review comes to the Grand Regal. North Tower entertains on Oct. 1, with a shift to the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown. At the Pork & Beats Festival, Country Grass will take the stage on Nov. 5.