CLINTON — Farm Buddies, a project to help communities, has been launched by Cape Fear Farm Credit and Prestage Farms.

In September, farmers and team members will connect to give back to the communities where they work and live, making the extra effort to put food on tables, a release says. Backpack Buddies serves much of southeastern North Carolina, overlaying the same general footprint as Prestage and Cape Fear Farm Credit.

Evan Kleinhans is CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit. In the release, he said, “When we look at the communities where we live, work, and serve, it is our desire to meet others’ needs. The Farm Buddies project gives an additional opportunity for our farmers and team members to fulfill their shared purpose of serving agriculture to enrich the lives of others.”

John Prestage is senior vice president of Prestage Farms. In the release, he said, “Our farmers and team members have huge hearts for their community, and this project highlights their passion to nurture and feed others. They are not just growing food. They are cultivating hearts.”

The release says, “Prestage growers and Cape Fear Farm Credit customers that grow with Prestage are encouraged to participate in this project by giving eligible food items or a monetary donation, for food items to be purchased on their behalf, to their Prestage service team member. Prestage growers and Cape Fear Farm Credit customers that grow with Prestage will receive a co-branded hat for any amount donated above $20.”

More information is available by emailing Janna Bass at jbass@capefearfc.com or Deborah Johnson at deborahj@prestagefarms.com.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.