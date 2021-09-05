Lumber River COG earns three national awards

PEMBROKE — Three awards were presented recently to the Lumber River Council of Governments.

The COG, as it is commonly known, represents Bladen, Robeson, Scotland, Hoke and Richmond counties.

The awards were from the National Association of Development Organizations. The Lumber River COG was awarded NADO Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Awards for its COVID Care Package Distribution for Seniors, Finish Line Grant, and for Teaching Tuesdays.

In Bladen County, the COVID-19 care packages program worked with the Division of Aging to address personal protective equipment, nutrition needs, and reduction of isolation due to the pandemic. The grant project involved Bladen Community College, and helping students who faced an unexpected financial hardship. The teaching program engaged some of the county’s government leaders with the state viable utility program that involves water and wastewater.