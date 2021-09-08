Sept. 18 incentive program for vaccinations, in Elizabethtown, includes $100 gift cards

ELIZABETHTOWN — Incentive for vaccination in the form of $100 gift cards will be offered here on Sept. 18.

The Mount Calvary Center for Leadership Development says it has acquired a sponsor for the VISA gift cards. Also offered will be $10 to those who are tested for COVID-19.

Anthony Thomas and Janae Ventura appeared before the Bladen County commissioners on Tuesday evening, as the board met in regular session, to share the information.

The vaccination site will be the Elizabethtown Fire Department, on the corner of East Broad and Cypress streets — one block from the county courthouse. The time is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; there was no mention on if the number of gift cards to be given out was capped.

Thomas told commissioners he was disappointed the board didn’t approve offering an incentive program. He said Mount Calvary had secured a vendor and would canvass the community knocking on doors in the week-plus ahead of the event.

In her report to the board later on the agenda, Dr. Terri Duncan of the Bladen County Health Department expressed some understandable disappointment and vowed resiliency in the effort to get more vaccinations in the county. One event of four hours did not produce a single person for vaccination.

“We’ve been to every nook and cranny of the county,” she said, adding her department was going to continue looking and will not give up.

The Health Department is staying open until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays to help provide an offering for those working.

Duncan also said there has become a national shortage on rapid tests. This resulted in two days each of the last two weeks when none could be offered.

She also updated the commissioners on her department’s preparations for the third doses of vaccine coming for Pfizer and Moderna, noting the eight-months after requirement.

