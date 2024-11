DUBLIN — Hannah Wheeless was crowned as the new queen at the 29th annual Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant on Saturday night in the auditorium of Bladen Community College.

She was joined by fellow queens (by age divisions) Lyla Knight, Little Miss; Leah Moore, Tiny Miss; and Lydia Villagomez, Teen Miss.

The Peanut Festival’s full day of activities comes this Saturday in downtown Dublin, with a parade stepping off at 10 a.m.