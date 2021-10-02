Military operation involves airport at Elizabethtown on Wednesday, Thursday; council meets Monday, Tuesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Expect some noise in the coming week.

Town Manager Dane Rideout advised the Town Council, and the public attending, in a meeting Thursday that a major military operation is scheduled to take place at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field on Wednesday and Thursday.

“If you get calls or complaints from the populace,” he said, “literally eight Apache helicopters are going to do a simulated bombing run on the airport, and then you’ll have an asset team and some air-defense type of assets on the airfield. This is all part of a major exercise being done by the 18th Airborne Corps.

“It’s a good thing for us to be participating with Fort Bragg,” Rideout said. “So a little bit of noise on the 6th and 7th. The sound of freedom, I like to call it.”

The council meets Monday and Tuesday evenings; there is no noon work session for the council. Monday is the regularly scheduled October meeting, and Tuesday the panel meets at 5 p.m. in the Campbell Terminal at Brown Field to review a land-use plan. Both meetings are accessible via the internet application Zoom.

According to the town of Elizabethtown’s website, land-use planning includes zoning, subdivision of property, development plan review and commercial design review.

