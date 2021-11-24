Board of Education meets in special session on Monday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Responding to information shared at a joint meeting of the county commissioners and the Board of Education on Monday, the school board will meet in special session on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is “discussing and taking action on items regarding the Tar Heel School Construction Project,” a release from the Bladen County Schools office says.

In addition to being open to the public, the meeting will be available through the internet. Go to the school district website, bladen.k12.nc.us, a few minutes before it begins to connect on the link.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.