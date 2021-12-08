Empty Stocking Fund: Friday is deadline for donations, and United Way director makes plea for support

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Lumber River United Way director has made a plea for support from the Bladen County community toward the Empty Stocking Fund that helps children at Christmas.

Tate Johnson penned a letter to the editor that will appear in Friday’s print edition.

Donations are being accepted through Friday, as are applications from those in need.

In his letter, Johnson wrote, “Please consider supporting the 2021 Empty Stocking Fund for the children of Bladen County.”

Money that is donated helps children in Bladen County. The Lumber River United Way serves Bladen, Hoke and Robeson counties, and is specific to keep Bladen donations in the county where given.

“Give where you live!” Johnson wrote.

The letter shares that Lumber River United Way had an impact the last 12 months in new and existing programs and initiatives. “Ongoing community investments total over $366,272 funding 18 nonprofit partner agency programs and initiatives across Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson counties,” Johnson wrote.

United Way funding in Bladen County supports Bladen County 4-H, Bladen County Department of Social Services Foster Children’s Fund, and Families First. United Way also partnered with Bladen Community College to provide funding for the Back-to-School Blast, serving 700 children with backpacks, socks, and school supplies.

The Bladen Journal, Leinwand’s, the Department of Social Services and the Lumber River United Way partner to bring the project to Bladen County.

This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those who need a little help at Christmas are able to through a qualifying process. Applicants are vetted by DSS. Vouchers for shopping are provided that can be used at Leinwand’s.

The newspaper staff will make calls to those who will receive vouchers on Dec. 14 and if necessary Dec. 15, then do distribution on Dec. 15-16. Like the last three years, those called should be prepared to bring photo ID when they come to pick up their voucher.

Donations can only be made through the Bladen Journal or Lumber River United Way, and they can be mailed or dropped off. To donate using the internet, go to lumberriveruw.org/esfbladen.

The newspaper office is in the same building as the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. It is next to the Bladen County Public Library, and across the intersection from the new fire station.

To mail a donation to the Bladen Journal, be sure the check is made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund/United Way. Mail it to Bladen Journal, c/o Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 70, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Cash or checks can be brought to the newspaper’s temporary office at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

Donors will be asked their name, but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.