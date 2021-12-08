ELIZABETHTOWN — Melvin Ray Williamson, age 72, is going to jail for between 12 years and 19 years, five months.

Williamson, a former minister and guidance counselor, was sentenced Monday in Superior Court here by Judge Henry L. Stevens. The defendant entered a guilty plea to statutory sex offense involving a 10-year-old.

Williamson was ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years, and given a no contact order.

The Bladen Journal does not name or give information that connects to victims of sexual assault.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.