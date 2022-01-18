Chamber annual meeting, previously set for Thursday, postponed to March 10

ELIZABETHTOWN — Thursday’s annual meeting of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has been postponed, the chamber announced in a release Tuesday.

The event is now slated for March 10.

In making the change, the release cited “the increase of Covid and flu cases currently impacting Bladen County.”

Awards to be presented are the Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year, Outstanding Small Business Award, Caring Person Award, Honorary Lifetime Membership, and the Legacy Award.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.