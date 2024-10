ELIZABETHTOWN — Jashaune George of Clarkton and Savon George of Lumberton have been arrested, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Jashaune George faces charges related to drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine. Savon George was taken into custody on an unrelated charge involving a child.

Bail was set at $125,000 for Jashaune George, and at $1,000 for Savon George.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.