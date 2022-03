The National Weasther Service in Wilmington has issued a tornado watch for Bladen County until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The watch includes Bladenboro, Elizabethtown and surrounding areas.

A watch means that conditions are favorable for the severe weather event in or near the watch area. When a watch is announced, stay alert and be ready to take action. A warning means a severe weather event is imminent or occurring in the warned area.