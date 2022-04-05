ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council here met Monday night for a quick meeting, breezing through all votes without any dissention, as almost everyone was eager to get home before the UNC basketball game against Kansas, but mostly because there were no issues to debate, as all were in agreement with the motions.

Earlier in the day at the Elizabethtown Town Council luncheon, Town Manager Dane Rideout brought up the topic that Elizabethtown’s sales tax has stayed flat over the last year, raising concerns about the lack of growth in the city limits.

Rideout expressed his concerns about how a lack of sales tax revenue prevents improvement of amenities, which would bring more people into town, and thus increase sales tax revenue, and help local businesses.

Ideas were tossed back and forth about how to draw more people to Elizabethtown.

“It’s not something we can fix overnight. It’s a long-term goal.” Rideout said during the luncheon.

That evening at the Town Council meeting, Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed the public back to the meetings, mentioning that things were starting to look normal again. “People are in town,” she said during the meeting, happy to see life getting back to normal in an almost post-pandemic environment.

After the agenda was adopted, they moved on to official business.

The resolution to accept the American Rescue Plan funds to expand the Waste Water Treatment Plant, to handle the needs of the town, was unanimously passed with all council members approving the resolution.

Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams Accounting Firm was then selected to handle the city’s audit. This, too, passed with a unanimous vote.

Elizabethtown Town Council meets on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m., unless a scheduled meeting falls on a holiday.

For information about Elizabethtown Council meetings, visit https://elizabethtownnc.org, call 910-862-2066 or send an email query to: manager@elizabethtownnc.org.

Chuck Thompson can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cthompson@bladenjournal.com.