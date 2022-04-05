ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to spend a large amount of money Monday on garbage.

Last month, the board heard a request fro Kip McClary, director of general services, who told commissioners that the wheel loader at the county’s waste transfer station was in dire need of repair or replacement.

That became even more evident last week, when the machine had a fuel filter malfunction and was out of service for half a day.

“This is probably the most important piece of equipment at the transfer station,” McClary said. “It has more than 10,000 hours of use on it.

“It’s just old,” he added Monday.

McClary went on to say estimates to repair the loader are about $50,000 and to replace it now would be between $230,000 and $307,000.

“We can get one new right now for $254,000 with delivery by early June from John Deere,” he added. “But if we wait, it could cost use $270,000 or more with a delivery date of early 2023.”

County Manager Greg Martin said last month there was funding available for such a purpose.

Since McClary’s request wasn’t on the agenda as an action item, there was no vote last month. But on Monday, the board voted to approve the request for the new wheel loader coasting $254,000.

Once that vote was taken, a discussion about concerns with trash pickup at the county’s transfer station was started because of reports that trash had been piling up and people were being turned away.

“Like so many others, we have had a hard time keeping drivers,” McClary said. “We have one out on workman’s comp and we’re not sure if he will be coming back; plus we’ve had two of the other three drivers who have dealt with COVID.

“So it’s been tough,” he added.

McClary said there has been an ad on the county website looking for a part-time driver, but it had generated nothing.

“I don’t think anyone wants to come do that job part-time with no benefits,” he said

Commissioners made a motion to replace that ad with one for a full-time position and see what happens. There is supposedly a decision coming later this month on whether a full-timer position will need to be filled, so the board is expected to revisit the issue again.

In other action, the county …

— Approved proclamations for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Awareness Month and County Government Month.

— Adopted a 92-page County of Bladen Disaster Recovery Plan.

— Approved a funding agreement and mutual aid agreement with Buckhead Fire Department.

— Approved the lowest bid from CrisisTec to design, construct and deliver two operational search and rescue scenario exercises. The money for the project comes from a $12,000 state grant.

