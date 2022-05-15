The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

Through June 10

• Moon and Me Photography will have her work on display at the Bladenboro Historical building in the art gallery on the second floor of 818 S, Main St. in Bladenboro now until June 11. Jade McNeil is the photographer. She does all kinds of photography and offers mermaid sessions with the tail and top available in different sizes. The art gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.

May 17

• Primary election day

• Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location, 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

May 20

• The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, located at 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown, will host a Peace Officers Memorial at 10 a.m. Seats will be reserved for fallen peace officers’ families, but the event is open to the public. Anyone planning to attend should RSVP by May 16 to 910-862-6967.

• White Lake Water Festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 21

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 910 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown, will host a “gigantic yard sale” from 7 a.m. to noon.

• White Lake Water Festival, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 28

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

May 30

MEMORIAL DAY

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates

June 18

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

June 19

FATHER’S DAY

June 25

• The Men & Women United for Youth & Families will hold a Community Fun Day at the Ranson Activity Center, located at 2694 General Howe Hwy. in Riegelwood from noon to 4:30 p.m. There will be games, face-painting, music, dancing, basketball and more. All proceeds go toward college scholarships. For information, call Ricky Graham at 910-297-8178.

• A candlelight vigil will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Building to raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning. No time given.

July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.