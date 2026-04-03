Thursday Roundup: Emereau tops Tar Heel; Thundering Herd returns

TAR HEEL — Noah Ray, Vance Rowland and Eli Dicicco combined for 10 hits, scored 11 times and had six runs batted in and five pitchers combined for a no-hitter Thursday as Emereau defeated Tar Heel 21-2 in a middle school baseball game.

Ray was 3-for-3 with a double and triple, scored four runs and drove in three. Rowland was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two driven in. Dicicco was 4-for-4, scoring four times and driving in a run. Brayden Johnson and Tony Robinson and Nolan Schultz each had a hit for the Aviators (3-4).

Master sports schedule | Standings

Baylor Gooden, Grayson Leggett, Rowland, Ryker Britt and Mark McMichael each pitched an inning for Emereau.

Tar Heel is 1-5 heading into the spring break for middle school teams.

Thundering Herd

The team of Jerry Padrick, Stephen Clark, Laikyn Rogerson and Jeffrey Rogerson shot 6-under to win the season-opening Thundering Herd tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The team of Blake Davis, Tyler Griffin, Henry Simmons and David Beyer placed second, one shot back. Twenty players participated.

Thundering Herd tournaments are played each Thursday at 6 p.m. Call the pro shop to register at 910-247-6132.

RECREATION

The Athletics edged the Cubs 8-7 in Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball Major League play at Leinwand Park. In Coach-Pitch, the Yankees and Mets posted victories.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Tennis

South Brunswick 9, East Bladen 0

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Emereau 21, Tar Heel 2

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball

Chewblocca vs. LF

Bumpin Buddies vs. Quick Sets

Southern Thunder vs. White’s Creek Bapt.

Mission Unblockable vs. Spikological Warfare

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch

Mets 10, Royals 9

Yankees 17, Pirates 1

Elizabethtown DYB Majors

Athletics 8, Cubs 7

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

No games scheduled

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen vs. Overhills in Randy Ledford Memorial Easter tournament, South View High School, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

No games scheduled

MONDAY, APRIL 6

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Bladen vs. Central Davidson in Beach Diamond Invitational, West Brunswick High School, 11 a.m.

West Bladen vs. Western Harnett or South View in Randy Ledford Memorial Easter tournament, South View High School, 10 a.m. or 4 p.m.

Softball

East Bladen vs. South Stanly in Beach Diamond Invitational, West Brunswick High School, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Blastball at County Park

Bulls vs. Emeralds, 6 p.m.

Blue Rocks vs. Tides, 6 p.m.

Mudcats vs. Storm, 6 p.m.

Redwings vs. Rockhounds, 6 p.m.