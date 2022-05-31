PEMBROKE – The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has released the Chancellor’s list and Honors list for Spring 2022.
Chancellor’s List: To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.7 (out of 4.0) while taking at least 12 semester hours; none of the 12 hours may be pass/fail.
Bladen County
Bladenboro: Morgan Babson, Jordan Benson, Joshua Benson, Andrew Bryan, Madison Cain, Angel Davis, Kyle Gause, Devin Hester, Christopher Hunt, Marley Lane, Natalie Ludlum, Timothy Moore, Billy Ray Pait, Brady Sasser and Ashton Tillett
Clarkton: Logan Butler, Paola Garcia Giron
Elizabethtown: Alyssa Bell, Sophie Campbell, Mya Cruz, Faith Johnson, Lawanda Smith, Jozee Strickland
Honors List: Students are eligible for the Honors List if they achieve a minimum semester grade point average of 3.2 while passing at least 12 semester hours of course work; none of the 12 hours may be pass/fail.
Bladen County
Bladenboro: Victor Arellano, Eduardo Carranza Toledo, Jennifer Labra Labra, Marie Priest, Mary Skipper, Chandolyn Todd
Clarkton: Kadraya Lacy
Council: Alfred Evans, Cameron Smith
Elizabethtown: Joshua Baker, Alyssa Bell, Noah Britt, Tyler Britt, Sophie Campbell, Mya Cruz, Faith Johnson, Lawanda Smith, Jozee Strickland
Tar Heel: Nathan Brisson