PEMBROKE – The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has released the Chancellor’s list and Honors list for Spring 2022.

Chancellor’s List: To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.7 (out of 4.0) while taking at least 12 semester hours; none of the 12 hours may be pass/fail.

Bladen County

Bladenboro: Morgan Babson, Jordan Benson, Joshua Benson, Andrew Bryan, Madison Cain, Angel Davis, Kyle Gause, Devin Hester, Christopher Hunt, Marley Lane, Natalie Ludlum, Timothy Moore, Billy Ray Pait, Brady Sasser and Ashton Tillett

Clarkton: Logan Butler, Paola Garcia Giron

Elizabethtown: Alyssa Bell, Sophie Campbell, Mya Cruz, Faith Johnson, Lawanda Smith, Jozee Strickland

Honors List: Students are eligible for the Honors List if they achieve a minimum semester grade point average of 3.2 while passing at least 12 semester hours of course work; none of the 12 hours may be pass/fail.

Bladen County

Bladenboro: Victor Arellano, Eduardo Carranza Toledo, Jennifer Labra Labra, Marie Priest, Mary Skipper, Chandolyn Todd

Clarkton: Kadraya Lacy

Council: Alfred Evans, Cameron Smith

Elizabethtown: Joshua Baker, Alyssa Bell, Noah Britt, Tyler Britt, Sophie Campbell, Mya Cruz, Faith Johnson, Lawanda Smith, Jozee Strickland

Tar Heel: Nathan Brisson