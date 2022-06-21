ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Elections will soon consider the future of the Abbottsburg voting precinct.

That will be the topic of a public meeting on Tuesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Elections, located at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

“We would like to invite any voters from this precinct to attend and, of course, the public is welcome to attend as well,” said Chris Williams, director of the BOE.

In a letter to Abbottsburg’s registered voters, they are being urged to attend the meeting in an effort to voice their concerns, thoughts or ideas.

“As you know, the precinct has been moved from the community building to Abbottsburg Superette because the community building became unusable,” the letter states. “The Abbottsburg Superette is a great location for voting, but because of the uncertainty of not being able to use it in the future will leave this precinct without a place to vote.”

Williams said voters from the Abbottsburg precinct will each be given 3 minutes to speak during the meeting.

He also stated in the letter that, among any ideas from the public, areas of discussion will include combining the Abbottsburg precinct with those in Brown Marsh, Bladenboro-1 or Bladenboro-2 as the possible location for a suitable voting site.

The July 12 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:30 p.m.

“Please call 910-862-6951 to reserve your seat at this meeting,” the letter urges. “Those not on the list may be allowed to speak if time allows on a first-come basis.”

