ELIZABETHTOWN — Trillium Health Resources may not have a specific brick and mortar location of its own, but Regional Director Dennis Williams wanted to share with Bladen County commissioners that Trillium does have a presence throughout the county.

On Monday, Williams shared with the board that Trillium has a number of new services available since the county contracted with them in February.

Among those are …

— Integrated family services with the Mobil Crisis Unit 24/7

— All previous provider contracts have been transferred to Trillium

— Dr. Glenn and Dr. Ellis are now part of the Southern Region Advisory Board

— Tommy Thompson added to Consumer and Family Advocacy Board

— Naloxone kits have been delivered to EMS

— Dr. Duncan has been added to the Trillium Clinical Advisory Team

— Bladen County Collaborative established

— Emergency Diversion Team launched

— Office space established in the Bladenboro Historical Building, which will house a care coordinator and call center staff

“A majority of staff are boots on the ground,” Williams said, “so we don;t need a large office staff.”

He then told the board what future services will be coming …

— Accessible playground

— Sober Living Program houses

— Co-Responder Program

— Substance use/behavioral health services

— Physical health services for Medicaid members

— The Healthy Place with 200 beds

— Pharmacy use for Medicaid members

“The excitement y’all have brought to this county and services available have been well-received and well-explained,” County Chairman Ray Britt said.

That response was shared by others.

“I was a part of Eastpointe and this is like day and night — the light has been turned on,” said Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson.

If there was any concern, it was pointed out that the services provided by local agencies as part of Trillium don’t easily let the public know that the umbrella belongs to Trillium.

“We are in the process of working to bring awareness and information to the public here,” Williams said.

In other business Monday, the board …

— Heard from American Flood Coalition-Carolinas and were urged to have board members and the county entity as a whole to join the agency. There was no action taken.

— Heard from Enterprise Fleet Management about partnering with for future vehicle purchase and sales. No action taken.

— Approved the $60,000 bid with Hall Tree Service for stream debris removal at Big Swamp-Section 5.

— Made numerous appointments to various county boards.

