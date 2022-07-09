ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department in June conducted a total of 25 inspections of locations that deal with food service.

The results of those inspections — including date, business, location and score — follow. No specific violations are listed.

Food establishments

— June 3: Elizabethtown Middle School cafeteria, Elizabethtown, 98.0

— June 9: Fresh Foods No. 9 deli, Bladenboro, 84.0

— June 10: Red’s Deli, White Lake, 82.0

— June 17: Tiendo Antojitos Lupita II, Elizabethtown, 88.5

— June 21: The Corner Cafe by the Lake, White Lake, 94.0

— June 21: East Bladen High cafeteria, Elizabethtown, 99.5

— June 22: Goldston’s Sandwich Shop, White Lake, 93.5

— June 24: Golden Run, Elizabethtown, 87.5

— June 27: Hibachi Chinese, Elizabethtown, 95.0

— June 28: Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, Elizabethtown, 96.5

— June 29: West Bladen Assisted Living, Bladenboro, 93.0

Childcare facility

— June 1: EBC After School Ministries, Elizabethtown, superior

Lodging

— June 1: Melwood Court, White Lake, 98.0

— June 6: Goldston’s, White Lake, 99.0

— June 6: Shoreline Motel, White Lake, 97.5

— June 7: Sundeck Apartments, White Lake, 99.0

— June 13: Carolyn’s Court, White Lake, 93.5

Elderly nutrition sites

— June 14: Bladenboro Congregate Nutrition Site, Bladenboro, 99.0

— June 22: Baltimore Senior Citizens Center, Council, 96.5

— June 22: Lower Bladen Nutrition Site, Kelly, 97.5

Summer camps

— June 7: White Lake Christian Camp, White Lake, 98.0

Residential camps

— June 1: NC FFA Center, White :Lake, permit

— June 20: Cape Fear Scout Reservation, White Oak, 93.0

Hospitals

— June 29: Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, Elizabethtown, 98.0

Bed and Breakfast

— June 21: The Elizabethtown Inn, Elizabethtown, 98.5