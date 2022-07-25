5K will be run on Oct. 15

WHITEVILLE — Jeremy Dowless and Kevin Conner were best friends. They grew up together in Bladenboro, served on the fire department there together and were running buddies.

“He was my motivation,” Dowless said recently. “He was always asking me how many miles I’d run that day.”

The two best friends were on the phone with each other on Oct. 17, 2018, when Conner, who was on patrol with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, told Dowless that he was about to make a traffic stop and he’d call him back shortly.

“I never got that call,” Dowless said.

Conner was killed during that traffic stop.

In his memory

Every October, nearly 1,000 people from throughout the region come together for the annual 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk held in Conner’s memory.

The proceeds from that fundraiser go toward the Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Scholarship.

“We really wanted to do something to keep Kevin’s name alive and let people know how important his life was,” said Emily Downless, an organizer of the fundraiser. “Kevin was an avid runner, so that’s how we decided to do this kind of event.”

The Trooper Kevin Conner Foundation also holds other fundraisers — such as a barbecue plate sale and a number of raffles — throughout the year.

“We are also planning a new event in 2023,” Emily Dowless said. “It will be called the Blue Line Banquet, and will serve as a thank-you to our sponsors. We still don’t have all the details, but it will include a meal and live music.”

As for the fourth annual race in October …

“The event this year will be the biggest and best one to date,” Emily Dowless said. “We will have our race first thing (Oct. 15) and then we are having a fun day to celebrate the life of our fallen hero. We will have a cornhole tournament, raffles, activities for the kids, food trucks and more.”

Those who wish to participate can register by going online to https://runsignup.com/Race/TrooperKevinConnerMemorialRun/

Then, pre-race packets can be picked up on Friday, Oct. 14, between 4 and 6 p.m. by participants or a family member or friend.

The race itself will start at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Whiteville and finish in front of First Citizens Bank on W. Columbus St. with the course taking both 5K and 1 Mile participants through downtown Whiteville. The 5K course is certified by USA Track & Field and the course is also stroller and wheelchair friendly. However, dogs are not allowed on this course.

The cost to register is $25.

There will be a “finisher medal” given to all of those who finish the race.

Awards for the 5K race will include the top three males overall and the top three females overall; as well top three in each age group, male and female. There will also a team award for the fastest team (minimum four team members).

Anyone with questions can send them online to trooperkcfoundation@gmail.com.

About Kevin Conner

Conner’s life-long dream was to be a state trooper, a dream that came true in 2007 — after serving with the Lumberton Police Department and Marine Fisheries along the coast.

Following his start with the Highway Patrol assigned to Robeson County, Conner was assigned to Troop B in Columbus County where he made his home with his wife, Miranda, and his two children, Briley and Braxson.

“Kevin was a humanitarian and public servant, both on and off the job,” the Foundation’s website states. “He was a wonderful friend to many, and a light to anyone who made his acquaintance.

”Kevin’s legacy of service lives on and his sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the website states.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.