WHITE LAKE — Nominations for the 2022 Carolina Beach Music Awards were announced on Saturday, July 30, and White Lake-based internet radio station Beach Waves Radio received seven nominations.

Theose nominations are:

● Internet Radio Station of the Year

● Internet DJ of the year (three nominations)— Townsend Link, Ben Morris and Scott Walker

● Internet Radio Show of the year (three nominations) — Beach Bound & Down with Townsend Link, Highway 17 with Ben Morris and Thursday Night Beach Therapy with Scott Walker

“I am absolutely blown away and speechless,” said Link, one of three of the station owners. “Grateful would be a gross understatement of what we feel. This has been a huge labor of love that has resulted in the best listeners on the face of the planet.

“None of this would be possible without the incredible listener base we have gained since starting in February of 2020,” he added. “I am lucky to be business partners with two of my best friends and look forward to where the future takes us with the station. Thank you to our sponsors, the bands, and most of all our listeners. Thank you a million times over!”

Link, Morris and Walker teamed up in 2020 to create Beach Waves Radio. It can be heard by downloading the Beach Waves Radio app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. You can also listen at www.beachwavesradio.com or by enabling the Beach Waves Radio skill on all your Amazon Alexa Devices.

In addition to nominations with the station, two of the Beach Waves Radio crew received the following additional nominations:

● Townsend Link received a nomination for “Rising Star” along with his band The Pink Slips Band

● Wayne Free with “The ‘FREE’way with Wayne Free”

● Drummer for The Embers Craig Woolard received a nomination for “Song of the Year” for his single “Tequila on Ice.”

The Carolina Beach Music Awards will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the prestigiousAlabama Theater in Myrtle Beach, SC.