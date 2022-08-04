ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department performed a total of 23 inspections of food establishments during the month of July.

Those results — including date of inspection, establishment, location and final score — are as follows (specific violations are not included) …

Restaurants

— July 7: China Town, Bladenboro, 88.0

— July 8: The Log Cabin, Tar Heel, 88.0

— July 15: Compass Canteen, Tar Heel, 94.0

— July 19: Christopher’s Steakhouse & Seafood, Elizabethtown, 88.5

— July 19: Petrena’s Jamaican Grill, Tar Heel, 97.5

— July 20: White Lake Marina, White Lake, 95.0

— July 21: White Lake Water Park, White Lake, 95.0

— July 21: Hot Rod’s Grill, White Lake, 95.0

— July 22: Kentucky Fried Chicken, Elizabethtown, 94.0

— July 26: Tokyo Bistro, Elizabethtown, 94.0

— July 26: Pizza Palace & Coney Island, Bladenboro, 90.5

— July 27: Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, Elizabethtown, 95.0

Grocery stores

— July 14: Fresh Foods Deli No. 8, Elizabethtown, 93.0

— July 25: Food Lion Deli, Elizabethtown, 95.0

Convenience stores

— July 27: Minuteman Food Mart, Clarkton, 92.5

Lodging

— July 11: Lu Mil Vineyard, Dublin, 98.0

Residential care

— July 6: Bladen County Group Home No. 2, Elizabethtown, approved

— July 13: Comfort Living, Bladenboro, approved

— July 13: Turner’s Family Care, Bladenboro, approved

— July 15: Bladen County Group Home No. 1, Bladenboro, approved

— July 21: Richardson’s Residential, Bladenboro, approved

Residential camps

— July 6: Camp Dixie, Tobermory, 95.0

— July 20: NC FFA Center, White Lake, 96.5