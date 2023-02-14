ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and its collaborators are planning to begin the Year of the Trail Festival Weekend at the Cape Fear Farmers Market. The festival coincides with President’s Day weekend.

As the name suggests, the Year of the Trail Festival focuses on Bladen County’s plentiful nature trails and parks. The purpose of the festival is to encourage residents to utilize the area’s plethora of outdoor activities to lead a more active lifestyle.

In conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the North Carolina State Parks, the Chamber welcomes Mr. Earl B. Hunter, Jr., founder of Black Folks Camp Too Founder, and company to begin the weekend. On Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m., Hunter and his friends and colleagues will host “Increasing More Unity in the Outdoor Community and Beyond: Campfire Conversations with Black Folks Camp Too,” which will be followed by the live premiere of their Year of the Trail film series. This fascinating and enlightening conversation will take place at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market around an actual campfire!

Black Folks Camp Too features the Unity Blaze in its logo, which means “Treat Everyone, Everywhere, Equally.” The mission of Black Folks Camp Too is to eliminate fear, contribute knowledge, and invite more folks to camp and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle. Despite what some may assume is implied by the organization’s name, Black Folks Camp Too is inclusive of any and everyone. Your race, age, and gender do not matter and all are welcome to contribute thoughts and experiences to the campfire conversations. You can learn more about Black Folks Camp Too, their mission, and Unity Blaze Initiatives at blackfolkscamptoo.com.

Following the conversation and film premiere, Bladen County’s own Walter “Nubbins” Bullock, a well-known local Scout leader, will entertain attendees with campfire stories and local folklore.